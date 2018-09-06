Girls a cut above the rest in competition

CHAMPS: Walkervale State School students Makaila Samuels, Emily Pershouse, Kylee Bafico, Brooke Teague, Zoe Stone, Madison Pomerenke and Sarah Bugeja (front), Dakota Frater, Abbie Zande, Kiara Itzstein, grace Wills, Chesney Whittard and Emily Hanks (back) competed and finished third at the recent Karyn Murphy Cup. Absent were Darneshia Little, Nakita Fulcher and Ahliyah Sheather.

CHAMPS: Walkervale State School students Makaila Samuels, Emily Pershouse, Kylee Bafico, Brooke Teague, Zoe Stone, Madison Pomerenke and Sarah Bugeja (front), Dakota Frater, Abbie Zande, Kiara Itzstein, grace Wills, Chesney Whittard and Emily Hanks (back) competed and finished third at the recent Karyn Murphy Cup. Absent were Darneshia Little, Nakita Fulcher and Ahliyah Sheather. Mike Knott BUN030918WALKERVALE1

WALKERVALE State School teacher Simon Kelly is astounded at how far his students went in the recent Karyn Murphy Cup.

The school exceeded expectations at the recent Queensland final at Redcliffe Stadium in Brisbane, finishing third in the state in the year five and six age group that is run by the NRL.

The team lost by four points to Our Lady of Lords from Toowoomba and by the same margin to winners Frenchville State School from Rockhampton.

In its first year of competing the school surprised everyone including coach Kelly.

"To tell you the honest truth, the girls from here, only two have played the game before,” he said.

"A lot of them had some AFL background or touch background and we coached them with some help of NRL development coaches when we got to higher divisions.

"But the girls were outstanding, they really were.”

The team won the Wide Bay competition in an unbeaten campaign before knocking off Brisbane North and Sunshine Coast teams in the South Queensland competition.

"I thought we'd be coming home from Hervey Bay without a win under our belt,” Kelly said.

"But it was their attitude that won them games.

"Once they figured out they liked the game, they worked really hard during lunch times and got there in the end.”

Kelly said the two that already played the game before the tournament, Sarah Bugeja and Madison Pomerenke, also delivered.

"They were really outstanding and a cut above the rest,” Kelly said.

"Madison got the player of the series in the South Queensland competition and was voted by the NRL.”

Both girls said with their experience they just wanted to lead from the front and help the other girls.

"In the tournament I think I tackled really well,” Bugeja said.

"Our method was to play well and do as best as you can and then maybe try to win.

"I think our team did well.”

Pomerenke said teaching the girls to not be afraid helped.

"I said to the girls to try and tackle and not be afraid and that size doesn't matter,” she said.

The girls added that without support from others, there would have been no success.

"I would like to thank Mr Kelly because if he didn't train us we wouldn't make it this far,” Pomerenke said.

"I'd like to thank all the parents and everyone that came to support us,” Bugeja said.

The girls and the team will be aiming to compete and win at the same event next year.