Girlfriend hit with metal pole for visiting family

A BUNDY man angry his girlfriend was going away to visit family verbally abused her before hitting her with a metal pole.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told Bundaberg Magistrates Court that when the young woman was chatting to her mother on the phone, Wayne Broome began yelling and calling her "scum”, "dog” and "a slut”.

When she packed her bag Broome "pushed her by the throat” and used a metal pole broken off a fan to strike her on her leg and arm. Sgt Burgess said Broome followed her down stairs, yelling threats, and struck her left eye with his fist, causing her to fall to the ground and black out.

He was gone when police arrived andparamedics took the woman to Bundaberg Hospital.

Then at 2.50am on May 18 police came across Broome with a small quantity of marijuana.

Sgt Burgess said although Broome was facing a serious charge, it was the first time he had been before a court.

Broome, 18, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to assault causing bodily harm (domestic violence) on March 2; and possession of dangerous drugs on May 18.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said Broome had positive prospects of rehabilitation.

He was attending counselling and did not drink alcohol but had used marijuana.

He said the pair had been in a relationship for three years and were still seeing each other.

"There was a disagreement about her going away for a while. He was not agreeing and admits losing his temper, lost self-control,” Mr James said.

"Punching her was completely disproportionate response to his partner wishing to go and stay with relatives. He is very remorseful for his bad behaviour.”

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said it was "interesting” that Broome should then use such a method to try and make his girlfriend stay.

"If you were an older man we would be talking about how long you would be sentenced to jail,” Ms Merrin said.

"It is only your youth and lack of criminal history that means you are not going to jail today.

"I hope you are embarrassed and disgusted when you heard the police facts read out. Such violence won't be tolerated by the courts and by society.”

Broome was ordered to complete two years of probation, urine testing and relevant help courses.

A conviction was not recorded.