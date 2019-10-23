Girlfriend dies after horrific find on phone

Woman dies by suicide after finding child porn photos on boyfriend’s phone. Picture: Facebook

A 21-year-old woman has tragically died by suicide after finding indecent images of young girls on her boyfriend's phone, an inquest heard.

Lydia Roberts was said to have felt "violated and hurt'' after she discovered the content from a Russian-based website on a second device belonging to Adam Wells, The Sun reports.

The pair subsequently began arguing by text over the discovery before Wells, 27, returned to their shared flat at lunchtime to continue the row.

He then went on a night out with friends and colleagues, and when he returned at about 3.30am, he found Ms Roberts dead in their shared home in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester.

Lydia Roberts died by suicide after finding inappropriate images of young girls on her boyfriend’s phone. Picture: Facebook

HISTORY OF DEPRESSION

The businessman, who ran a beauty products company, faced court and was ordered to sign the Sex Offender Register for five years for having indecent images.

An inquest heard Ms Roberts, a shop assistant with the retail chain H&M, had a previous history of suicide attempts and had been prescribed medication for depression.

She and Wells had been in a relationship for two years before the tragedy on June 10, 2017.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, Coroner Zak Golombeck told Manchester Coroner's Court: "I have considered the totality of the evidence, and I am able to conclude that Lydia Roberts took her own life and intended to do so.

The 21-year-old had a history of depression and attempted suicide multiple times. Picture: Facebook

Adam Wells was sentenced to a 12-month community order. Picture: Facebook

"There is evidence relating to her mental health and the nature of the correspondence taking place on that day between herself and Adam Wells.

"She had a history of attempting to take her own life, also had depression and had been prescribed antidepressants, sadly died on 10th June 2017 … to the family, I offer my condolences."

Wells appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court in July 2018 charged with possessing 31 indecent photographs of children. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order, was ordered to complete 150 hours unpaid work and pay a £85 ($A160) victim surcharge.

In a statement, Ms Roberts' mother Michelle told the inquest: "Lydia felt violated, hurt and disgusted at what she found - even more so at the thought of Adam being with her young niece and nephew.

Ms Roberts had been in a relationship with Wells for two years. Picture: Facebook

"I feel that he made her make the decision to do what she did.

"As a family we are devastated at the loss of our beautiful daughter and for this we will never forgive him.

"In our opinion we are left now with more unanswered questions and hope one day to find out the truth."

A spokesperson for KDR, the recruitment firm where Wells worked, said: "Firstly, we would like to express our sympathies to the family at the centre of this story at what must be a very difficult time for them.

"The man in question did not disclose his previous conviction during the recruitment process, so we had no knowledge of this part of his past.

"We are now looking at what measures we can implement to ensure this type of situation doesn't recur."

