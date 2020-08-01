Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Wayne John Donnollan thought his girlfriend was cheating on him so he drove while disqualified to find out - trouble was, police picked him up on the way.
Wayne John Donnollan thought his girlfriend was cheating on him so he drove while disqualified to find out - trouble was, police picked him up on the way.
News

Girlfriend cheating? Disqualified man drove to find out

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
1st Aug 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WAYNE John Donnollan thought his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he went to find out.

The problem was, he shouldn't have driven because he was disqualified by a court order.

As fate would have it police intercepted the 48-year-old on Bottlebrush Drv at Yeppoon on April 4.

It was only the month prior that Donnollan's driver's licence was disqualified.

Donnollan pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30 to his offending.

He copped a mandatory two-year disqualification this time and was also fined $400.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Driver's frank admission to police who pulled him over

Lost wallet at Gracemere park helps police pin drug charge

Woman waves knife at 'slow driver' in road rage incident

disqualified driving charge tmbcourt wayne john donnollan yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free healthy eating session to be held next week

        premium_icon Free healthy eating session to be held next week

        News IWC twin dietitians Jessica and Chloe Bauer says it’s important now more than every to be eating healthy.

        Wide Bay community trains to prevent suicide

        premium_icon Wide Bay community trains to prevent suicide

        News “Suicide is an issue that affects entire communities, and it takes a community to...

        Brave face encourages community to make worthy contribution

        premium_icon Brave face encourages community to make worthy contribution

        News Gap years are usually exciting but for Molly is was a challenge.

        Peaceful visitor to our parks and gardens

        premium_icon Peaceful visitor to our parks and gardens

        News Did you know doves have a ‘crop’ that produces a nutritious milk they feed to their...