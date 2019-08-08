Girl wrote alleged rapist thankyou note

A CANBERRA schoolgirl wrote her alleged rapist a thankyou note for having a "wonderful time" on holiday on the Gold Coast, it is alleged.

The girl's uncle has pleaded not guilty in the Southport District Court to rape, administering a drug for the purpose of sexual act and four counts of sexual assault.

The man, 71, yesterday emphatically denied he had ever touched the girl sexually. The former law student also denied ever getting her drunk.

She was 17 at the time she visited him on school holidays in 2009.

It is alleged the uncle gave the girl alcohol and when she fell asleep he began to assault her. The court has been told she woke once before passing out and then woke a second time and he was still sexually assaulting her.

"I never touched my niece in an inappropriate manner," he said yesterday.

The uncle told the court the week the girl stayed with him she had behaved in a "volatile" manner and he found her "ungrateful".

The man said he had complained to his mother about her behaviour.

Earlier in the trial the girl's mother denied every having that conversation with the man.

The man said he dropped the girl off at the Brisbane Airport and that is when he found the note thanking him for the week.

The trial continues today.