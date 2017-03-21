Girl taken to hospital after being struck by bull

PAINFUL: Paramedics took a teenager to hospital after she was hit by a bull.

PARAMEDICS took a 15-year-old girl to Bundaberg Hospital for observation after a painful run-in with a bull at a Goodwood Rd education facility today.

Two crews, including a critical care paramedic, were called to the Burnett Youth Learning Centre at Elliott just before noon.

Queensland Ambulance Services senior operations supervisor Martin Kelly said it didn't appear to bull had charged the 15-year-old old girl.

Instead, Mr Kelly said, the animal's horn clipped the teenager as it walked past, pinning her against a wall.

Luckily the bull's horns had been cut, so the part which hit the teen's rib cage was blunt.

The girl was given pain relief for bruising at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Mr Kelly said the incident was a timely reminder for parents to remember children and teenagers were far better at compensating for injuries and should always be assessed following incidents such as today's in case serious internal injures weren't immediately obvious.