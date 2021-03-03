Swinging into new business selling preloved and handmade

Mother and daughter duo behind new Bundy start-up Girl On the Swing are Helen Thorne and 19-year-old Astrid Anderson.

Gone are the days where buying a new outfit means spending more than you can afford, as is running the risk of bumping into someone sporting the same frock as you.

While a thrift store is not a new concept, the trend of purchasing preloved items has continued to grow which is why one 19-year-old Bundy girl has started her own boutique.

New business Girl On the Swing sells a range of preloved, handmade and homegrown items.

Driven to reduce waste and give items a second chance at finding a loving home, Astrid Anderson has launched Girl On the Swing - a business dedicated to selling preloved, handmade and homegrown items.

"I run the business with my mum (Helen Thorne) and it all kind of started about eight months ago during the COVID-19 lockdown," Astrid said.

"As a kid I always enjoyed making things and kind of rediscovered my love for it recently - we thought it would be great to make items for people who might like the style but don't have time to make it themselves."

Bundy girl Astrid Anderson, 19, has started her own boutique business in Bundaberg.

Hoping to grow a presence locally as well as through their online store, the mother and daughter duo have also held a stall at the Bucca and 1770 markets.

Pre-loved pieces include clothing, shoes and restored furniture, while handmade ranges from clay ornaments, macramé plant holders and earrings as well as homegrown plants, pesto and chutneys.

And while it is a global trend that continues to rise, Astrid said the business sells vintage and handmade items for more ethically-conscious reasons.

Mother and daughter duo behind the new Bundy start-up are Helen Thorne and 19-year-old Astrid Anderson at a local market stall.

"Fast fashion has become quite big but buying second-hand allows people to reminiscence and it helps the environment that we all live in," Astrid said.

"We're quite surprised by how many people have shown interest and the markets have been great because we get that face-to-face interaction with our customers.

"Our ultimate goals are to grow the business, allow people to bring something home from the markets without spending a fortune and to bring joy to others through unique, handmade items."

Astrid's work space where she creates handmade goodies as part of her new business Girl On The Swing.

Prices vary from $5 and $40. For more information or to purchase items, click here or here.

