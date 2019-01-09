Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Girl stuck in top loader washing machine taken to hospital

Tara Miko
by
9th Jan 2019 8:30 AM

A YOUNG girl rescued from a top loader washing machine was taken to hospital as a precaution last night.

Emergency services were called to the Foott St home in Roma about 8.50pm with reports the girl, 10, was stuck in the machine.

The girl had been freed when Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the home, and she was being assessed by paramedics.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the girl was taken to Roma Hospital as a precaution, but suffered no obvious injuries.

editors picks queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services roma roma hospital washing machine
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE': Lawyers call for new magistrate

    premium_icon 'COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE': Lawyers call for new magistrate

    News CALLS are growing from within Bundaberg's legal community and public for a permanent, full-time magistrate to be appointed, months after the job opened up.

    • 9th Jan 2019 7:57 AM
    Tertiary enrolments not concerning: state

    premium_icon Tertiary enrolments not concerning: state

    Politics Bundaberg's decline in enrolments less than the state-wide reduction

    Pascoe backs Labor's radical plan to overhaul welfare

    premium_icon Pascoe backs Labor's radical plan to overhaul welfare

    Politics Bundaberg's decline in enrolments less than the state-wide reduction

    Local Partners