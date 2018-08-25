Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic hunting knife
Generic hunting knife
News

Girl stabs worker during robbery

by Jacob Miley
25th Aug 2018 8:54 AM

A SHOP attendant has been stabbed by a teenage girl in an in an attempted armed robbery in Brisbane's south.

Police said the girl, who was said to be wearing a dark hooded jumped, entered a Smith Rd, Woodridge, business just after 5.30pm on Friday and demanded money.

"When the attendant did not comply, she launched at him with a knife before fleeing the scene empty handed," police said in a statement.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man suffered a stab wound to the upper left side of his chest.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

The girl was last seen on Smith Rd.

Investigations are continuing.

brisbane crime robbery stabbed woodrige worker

Top Stories

    DEVELOPMENT: Bargara high-rise back on

    premium_icon DEVELOPMENT: Bargara high-rise back on

    Council News THE development application for a controversial nine-storey Bargara high-rise is back on the table after a five-week wait.

    Hinkler to remain LNP heartland

    premium_icon Hinkler to remain LNP heartland

    News Australia saw a new Prime Minister voted in yesterday.

    Weather: 'More rain than we have seen in a long time'

    premium_icon Weather: 'More rain than we have seen in a long time'

    Weather Short lived relief as rain passes over

    'I DIDN'T DO ANYTHING': Man kicks cop in arrest-struggle

    premium_icon 'I DIDN'T DO ANYTHING': Man kicks cop in arrest-struggle

    Crime Man who kicked cop while being forced into a paddy wagon sentenced

    Local Partners