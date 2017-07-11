Girl run over by a bus meets her heroes

WITH just a couple of weeks left until the end of the school year, Tembi Ward should have been thinking about the holidays and the adventures that were yet to unfold.

Instead the 10-year-old almost lost her legs after being hit by a bus when walking out of school one afternoon.

It's something the Agnes Water student and her family will never forget and neither will the RACQ LifeFlight crew and paramedics who attended on that day in December last year.

The wheels of the bus ran over Tembi's lower body, causing serious injuries.

It was the start of what mum Dimmity Ward described as "a very long and painful journey”.

"Tembi de-gloved both her feet, she took the whole top off her left foot. Doctors had to remove the muscle from her inner thigh and transplant it on to her left foot and there was lots of skin grafting,” she said.

"She basically had to learn how to walk again.”

Tembi Ward recovering in hospital after the incident.

Yesterday the brave girl and her grateful family met with the RACQ LifeFlight crew and paramedics who came to her aide on the day of the traumatising accident.

"By the time I got there I expected Tembi to be very upset and distressed but she was so calm, it was unbelievable,” Mrs Ward said.

"That's how good of a job the LifeFlight crew and paramedics did.”

Tembi is now well on her way to recovery and has started attending school until 1pm every day.

"She is a very strong-willed young lady,” Mrs Ward said.

"She is still dealing with pain management and the psychological things that come with it but other than that, she is doing really well.”

Tembi meets her heroes: Tembi, 10, suffered horrific leg injuries when she was run over by a bus last year. Today she met with the RACQ LifeFlight crew who helped transport her to hospital.

Flight paramedic Nigel Beyer was part of the crew tasked to fly Tembi to the Sunshine Coast and said the incident was one that stuck in his mind.

"Obviously her injuries were quite significant and very painful, so at first we were having difficulty getting her on top of that pain,” he said.

"But we managed to do that quite well before the flight.”

Tembi Ward and Mum Dimity meet with RACQ LifeFlight pilot Peter Marris, crew Chris Jowsey and flight paramedic Nigel Beyers. Photo Ashley Clark / NewsMail Ashley Clark

Mr Beyer said meeting Tembi seven months after the incident was a very special moment.

"It is very rare that we get to follow up on patients,” he said.

"You can hope for the best and have an expectation but you never really know.

"It is really rare but wonderful when people come back to let us know how they've gone, especially when it is such a good outcome.”

Tembi said she was thankful for the care of the crew and handed over a $500 cheque from funds raised by the community of Agnes Water and surrounding areas.

"They got us to where I needed to be quicker and easier,” she said.