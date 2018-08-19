'Girl On Fire' swoops in to see Bundy's chicken whisperer

GIRLS ON FIRE: Ky Furneaux and Summer Farrelly catch up on Saturday.

EVERY girl has a spark inside her and Hollywood stunt artist Ky Furneaux is setting out to fan the flames.

After years of being told she couldn't and shouldn't pursue her own burning ambitions, Ky fought to keep her own spark alive against great odds.

She knows firsthand the battles that people face to not let that heat subside.

Throughout her career as a world-class Hollywood stunt artist (Thor, The Avengers, X-Men 3) and survival expert, Ky has inspired thousands of girls to set their sights high and fight to the top.

Now, she's showing how those girls she continues to inspire day-by-day, actually inspire her.

Ky kicked off her Australia-wide tour with a bang by stopping in to chat to 11-year Bundaberg chicken whisperer Summer Farrelly on Saturday.

The plucky 11-year-old has had significant momentum with her Chickens to Love therapy program and has grown an international following in the process.

A world-first therapeutic program, Chickens to Love helps those suffering from social anxiety via contact and interaction with chooks.

Since receiving Bundaberg Regional Council's Australia Day 2018 Young Citizen of the Year award, Summer has continued to spread the chicken love through her own crowdfunding campaign to raise money for a caravan.

The aim is to get the chick magnet and her feathered friends on the road so the young entrepreneur can share everything she's learned with those in need.

