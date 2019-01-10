Wave of grief for toddler who drowned in pool

A TWO-year-old girl who drowned in her backyard pool has been remembered as a bubbly toddler "who loved everyone".

Octavia Rothnie, the second infant to drown this summer, was pulled unconscious by her parents from the pool at their family home in Werrington Downs, near Penrith, and could not be saved on Wednesday night.

NSW Ambulance Acting Superintendent Jordan Emery was one of the paramedics on the scene.

Two-year-old Octavia Rothnie.

Octavia has been described as “a bubbly girl.”

He said the parents tried to perform CPR with the guidance of triple-0 staff but the girl was pronounced dead at Nepean Hospital.

"I think what's important to note is that family members quickly responded by calling an ambulance, they received excellent first aid advice from our call centre staff," he said.

"It's not foolproof, early CPR does not always result in the outcomes that we might hope for."

"These incidents happen in seconds and there is frankly a myth that drownings are noisy dramatic incidents, in fact they're silent."

Neighbour Resident Shaylea Fahey said she was a bubbly girl who regularly played with her small children.

Octavia Rothnie has died after being pulled from a backyard swimming pool. Picture: TNV

"She was her gorgeous little girl, her parents are amazing people, they don't deserve this," Ms Fahey said.

"I couldn't imagine the pain, I feel for them and everyone involved. (My children) were friends with her, she always used to run over and say hi to the boys and she was a beautiful soul.

"She was a sweet girl and loved everyone."

The girl's family was too distraught to speak this morning.

Photos on Facebook show her wearing little glasses and playing with crayons and other toys.

"My life, my love, my everything," one family member posted.

A young girl dropped off flowers to the house today.

The house this morning.

One young girl was seen dropping flowers at the house in a show of support.

Octavia's uncle Sean Kerr set up fundraising page online to help the family.

"This little girl was so amazing and to have her life taken away from us at the tender age of only 20 months is something that the her parents and the rest of our family will never get over," he wrote.

She was a little miracle that we as a family thought we never be blessed with."