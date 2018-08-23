Fury over school’s ‘racist’ hair rule

VIDEO of a young black girl walking out of a New Orleans area Catholic school in tears after being told her braids violated school policy prompted thousands of social media comments Tuesday - with many expressing outrage.

Some accused Christ the King Middle School of racism, including social activist Shaun King on Twitter and rapper T.I. on Instagram.

Sixth-grader Faith Fennidy's brother Steven posted Facebook video showing her leaving school with relatives. Her braids are pulled back and hang slightly below the neckline.

Fennidy's post says there are practical reasons for the hair extensions.

"Extensions make the hair easier to maintain. It allows my sister to have access to the swimming pool without having to get her hair Re-done every night," his post said. He said the school wouldn't compromise.

Faith had reportedly been wearing the extensions for two years without issue but the school "sneakily" brought in the rule over the holidays.

The video shows the girl appearing to fight back tears as she is informed she will have to leave the school

"This policy was communicated to all parents during the summer and again before the first day of school," Archdiocese of New Orleans Schools Superintendent RaeNell Houston said in a statement to media. "Furthermore, the school leadership worked with families as needed to ensure compliance."

Reactions to the Facebook post were largely against the school, with one person writing: "This is blatant racism cloaked behind a contrived rule."

"What does their hair extensions, clip ins, or weave have to do with them receiving a proper education," another wrote.

