Girl injured in sand boarding accident

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD girl has injured her shoulder in a sand boarding incident on Fraser Island.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted the girl from Happy Valley last night.　

The girl was sand boarding with her family at Waddy Point using a boogie board when she fell and injured her shoulder.　

She was treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics before being transported by road to Happy Valley.　

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter then airlifted her to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.　

The girl is the second patient to be airlifted from Fraser Island after a sand boarding accident with in a week.　

Last Wednesday a 15-year-old boy was treated for suspected spinal injuries after coming off his board when sand boarding at Orchid Beach.

He was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital by the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter in a stable condition.　

Bundaberg News Mail
