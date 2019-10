Paramedics have responded to a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway.

A 12-YEAR-OLD girl has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after she was hit by a car.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the child was struck by a car after she got off a bus at Innes Park.

The spokeswoman said the incident which left the young girl with a fractured leg occurred around 3.30pm.