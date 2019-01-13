Girl guides' tears as club faces closure

CHANGE IN LEADERSHIP: Warwick Girl Guides Leader Tamie Alder has stepped down from the role and the group needs someone to take her place. She is pictured with her two daughters, Rachel and Holly.

CHANGE IN LEADERSHIP: Warwick Girl Guides Leader Tamie Alder has stepped down from the role and the group needs someone to take her place. She is pictured with her two daughters, Rachel and Holly. Michael Nolan

WARWICK faces the very real prospect of the girl guide unit closing its doors for good if no-one steps up to lead the group.

For the past two and half years, it was run by Tamie Alder and a team of supporting parents but Mrs Alder wants to step back now her daughters have outgrown the group.

"At this stage the Girl Guide unit will close unless we get someone to take it on," Mrs Alder said.

"My regional manager is coming to Warwick on Wednesday, January 30, to have a meeting with anybody who may be interested."

The role of leader is well suited to women who love the outdoors, are crafty or like to cook.

Mostly, the role calls for someone who enjoys mentoring young girls.

Warwick Girl Guides Leader Tamie Alder is stepping down and she needs someone to take her place. Pictured here with her two daughters Rachel and Holly. Michael Nolan

"We do a lot of training with new leaders and they need time availability more than anything," Mrs Alder said.

The unit meets at its Wallace St clubhouse once a week for about two hours.

This is done on a Wednesday but Mrs Alder said that could change to suit the new leader's schedule.

Extra time is also require to plan for some activities or during weekend trips.

There are about 30 girls enrolled for 2019, with more on a waiting list, and Mrs Alder said it would break the young ladies' hearts to see their clubhouse close.

"A lot of the girls were very sad when they heard it might close, there was lot of tears," she said.

"I'm sad about it as well, I'd love to see it keep going."

Ideally Mrs Alder needs four new leaders to share the work-load but the group could get by with a single leader if needed.

"Girl Guides is about getting out and about, the girls love playing games and just sharing friendship more than anything," she said.

For more information on the leader position, call Mrs Alder on 0400 631 668.