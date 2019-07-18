Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Girl fights off predator hiding in the bushes

by Tracey Ferrier
18th Jul 2019 10:28 AM

A GIRL managed to flee from a predator who shoved her to the ground after leading her into some bushes in Townsville.

A male, believed to be in his teens, approached the girl while she was out walking in suburban Gulliver on Tuesday, Queensland Police said.

After taking the girl into bushes, the male pushed her over and grabbed at her but she managed to break free and escape.

The offender remains on the run and Townsville's Child Abuse and Sexual Crimes Unit is expected to provide an update on the hunt later on Thursday.

Police have declined to release the age of the girl.

More Stories

attempted crime police hunt young girl

Top Stories

    Developer: Time is right to bring high-end homes to market

    premium_icon Developer: Time is right to bring high-end homes to market

    Property WORK has begun on what promises to be Bundaberg's most exclusive residential estate.

    IN COURT: 35 people set appear in Bundy court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 35 people set appear in Bundy court today

    Crime See who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

    REVEALED: Where Bundy's uni students are studying

    premium_icon REVEALED: Where Bundy's uni students are studying

    Life EXCLUSIVE: NewsMail reveals top tertiary schools in the state