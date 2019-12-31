Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young boy is recovering in hospital while a girl continues to fight for life after two near drownings at Brisbane homes in the past 24 hours.
A young boy is recovering in hospital while a girl continues to fight for life after two near drownings at Brisbane homes in the past 24 hours.
Health

Girl fights for life, boy stable after near drownings

by Isabella Magee
31st Dec 2019 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG boy is recovering in hospital as a girl continues to fight for life after two near-drownings in the past 24 hours.

The boy was rushed to hospital after he nearly drowned at a home in south Brisbane last night.

Emergency services treated him after he was pulled from water at a private residence in Runcorn at about 6.35pm.

He was transported in a stable condition to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

The incident follows a young girl who is still fighting for her life after she nearly drowned at a private residence in Woodridge at 3.18pm yesterday.

Critical care paramedics were called to the scene and transported the girl to Queensland Children's Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

children critical drowining

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Highest number of youth in Bundy Court in decade

        premium_icon Highest number of youth in Bundy Court in decade

        News THE past financial year was the worst year in a decade for youth crime in Bundaberg.

        Fireys worry pay would damage volunteer spirit

        premium_icon Fireys worry pay would damage volunteer spirit

        News WHEN Tony Headford is called to help protect a home from a bushfire he knows those...

        Mixed bag of call-outs for busy VMR crew

        premium_icon Mixed bag of call-outs for busy VMR crew

        News Boaties advised to check weather before they head out