High school students fed human ashes

AT least nine high school students have allegedly consumed a classmate's dead grandma after they were unwittingly fed biscuits baked with her ashes.

One schoolgirl who allegedly made the cremation cookies is reported to have handed them out to fellow students at Da Vinci Charter Academy High School in California, US.

She allegedly later told them that she had added the charred remains to her recipe.

The students filed reports with the school resources officer, claiming that two female classmates had brought in homemade sugar cookies that were later revealed to have contained the ashes of one of their grandparents, according to the Davis Police Department.

It is unclear if the biscuits actually contained human remains, but 6ABC reports test results are pending.

In a statement, Davis Police lieutenant Paul Doroshov said up to nine students consumed the cookies, but none had fallen sick "physically or physiologically".

"We're getting this based on the statements," Lt Doroshov said.

"The school resource officer believes that the statements are credible.

"Other factors need investigation.

"We're gonna let the school lead on the disposition of this case."

An investigation is underway with police working to confirm if two students were behind the alleged morbid plan.

The high school's principal, Tyler Millsap, released a statement on the school's website on Tuesday.

"The story circulating in the media is something on which I cannot comment, but let me be clear that there is no health risk … to our campus or to any one of our students," he said.

"I can say that those who were involved are remorseful and this is now a personal family matter and we want to respect the privacy of the families involved."

Earlier, a Davis Joint Unified School District spokesperson said in a statement that the case "has been particularly challenging".

"While we cannot comment on confidential student matters, I can tell you that the physical and social-emotional safety of our students is our first priority," it read.

"We take all allegations of wrongdoing seriously and we conduct thorough investigations and involve the police when appropriate.

"This case has been particularly challenging and we have responded appropriately and in the most respectful and dignified way possible."

A schoolboy who allegedly accept a biscuit from the amateur baker said she had passed the treats out to students.

"This girl is going around telling everyone, basically at this point, that she had brought these cookies to school with human ashes in them," he told Fox40.

The student, who can't be named due to his age, was then questioned by school administrators over fears he may have eaten one of the biscuits.

He told Fox40 he was asked to sign a statement and then not tell anyone about what happened.

His parents were furious and accused the school covering up the alleged baking disaster.

"It blew my mind. I was really repulsed and I was upset that I wasn't even notified," his mother said.

The father added: "The district seems to be a little bit more concerned about protecting themselves than protecting their students."