Girl airlifted to Bundaberg after horse fall

RACQ LifeFlight airlift a teenager from a private property about 75 kilometres south west of Bundaberg yesterday. RACQ LifeFlight

THE Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to airlift a teenager on Saturday afternoon after she fell from a horse.

The incident occurred on a private property roughly 75 kilometres south west of Bundaberg.

Queensland Ambulance Service personnel treated the patient until the rescue helicopter arrived on scene.

The girl was stabilised at the scene and airlifted to the Bundaberg Hospital.

LifeFlight crews have had a busy weekend across southeast Queensland.

Another patient was airlifted from separate incident south of Gympie yesterday.

The Brisbane-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was en route for a hospital transfer, when they were diverted to a serious motorcycle accident.

A group of motorcyclists had been out for a ride through the hills, when one of them lost control of his bike, fell off and hit a tree.

The rescue helicopter landed in a nearby field and the aeromedical team, along with the local QAS, treated the male motorcycle rider who suffered multiple injuries.

Once stabilised, he was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.