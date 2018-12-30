Menu
Paramedics and firefighters were called to Gardners Falls to help an injured girl.
Girl, 8, injured in waterfall incident

Amber Hooker
by
30th Dec 2018 5:03 PM

A GIRL suffered a head and knee injury as she fell about four metres at a hinterland waterfall this afternoon.

Paramedics remain on scene Gardners Falls where the eight year old is being treated for a non-life-threatening head injury and a minor knee injury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman reports the girl is in a stable condition after the incident about 4pm.

 

It is expected she will be transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to assist with the rescue, but not required by the time they arrived.

