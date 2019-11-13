Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Girl, 8, dies in horror crash

by Elise Williams
13th Nov 2019 5:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HORROR crash near Gladstone has taken the life of a young girl.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Targinnie around 5.45pm Tuesday, where an 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people, including the young girl, were travelling in a white Hyundai station wagon along Targinnie Rd when the car lost control near the intersection of Wilson Rd.

Three people were taken to Gladstone Hospital, all believed to be in stable condition.

Police are calling for witnesses or any dashcam footage from Targinnie Rd and Wilson Rd prior to the crash to come forward.

If you're able to assist police with their investigation, call Policelink on 131444 and quote this reference number: QP1902244197

More Stories

Show More
accident crash gladstone targinnie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jury urged to clear alleged murderers

        premium_icon Jury urged to clear alleged murderers

        Crime As the trial into Gary Ryan’s death - a father found with found with almost 60 knife wounds - comes to a close, defence teams have argued two men are innocent

        Hard to find a rental? Bundy market one of Australia's worst

        premium_icon Hard to find a rental? Bundy market one of Australia's worst

        News BUNDABERG rental vacancies are few and far between, with recent findings revealing...

        BUYERS' MARKET: Bargara developments are on the rise

        premium_icon BUYERS' MARKET: Bargara developments are on the rise

        Business BARGARA is a suburb full of prosperous growth with residential developments popping...

        How woman tracked down robber of deaf, blind grandma

        premium_icon How woman tracked down robber of deaf, blind grandma

        News Deaf and blind grandmother targeted in appalling crime