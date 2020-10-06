Girl, 5, mum still in hospital after house ‘set alight’

A five-year-old girl suffered burns to her face and her mother is still in hospital with severe burns to her legs and feet after their Coorparoo home was allegedly set on fire in a random arson attack on Thursday.

The parents and their little girls, aged five and three, were lucky to survive the ferocious blaze that destroyed their south Brisbane home last week.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help the family recover after they were forced to flee their home in the early hours of Thursday.

"This young family have lost everything, not only their family home and its contents but also the family car," The Go Fund Me page said.

"Many friends and family have been donating clothing and other items but this family is going to need a lot more to be able to rebuild their life.

"If you could offer any financial support that would be greatly appreciated, every little bit helps."

The family had no time to gather any belongings as the home went up in flames.

"Thankfully everyone was able to escape the fire but sadly the family sustained burns and smoke inhalation," the fundraiser page says.

"Currently (the mum) is being treated in hospital for severe burns to her legs and feet, while (her five-year-old daughter) also experienced burns to her face."

Wynnum West man Troy Barry Fien, 39, has been charged with arson and four counts of attempted murder in relation to the blaze.

The Courier-Mail has not named family because under Queensland law, child victims of crime cannot be identified.

Fien was due to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday but collapsed in the watch house.

He was rushed to hospital and his case will be mentioned again later this month.

The fundraiser has raised $15,000 so far.

