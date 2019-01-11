Girl, 4, sexually assaulted in public toilet at popular park

Coast police are investigating the sexual assault of a toddler in a public toilet last week.

Coast police are investigating the sexual assault of a toddler in a public toilet last week. Rob Williams

SUNSHINE Coast police are investigating the sexual assault of a child in a public toilet last week.

Police received the complaint on Friday, January 4 stating the incident happened between 4.30pm and 5.30pm at a toilet block at Tickle Park, Coolum.

The four-year-old girl was medically examined after the incident but was not hospitalised according to ABC Sunshine Coast.

Sunshine Coast District Superintendent Darryl Johnson said the serious offence was very concerning for police and he was determined to close the case quickly.

"It is in the early stages in the investigation, but it is a serious offence," he said.

"It is one that we as police, we as the community, family, as mothers and fathers, we want to see that one solved."

Tickle Park is a well-known family park and play area by Coolum Beach and a busy school holiday spot.

Supt Johnson said while police would not be releasing any further information, he urged anyone who may know something to come forward.

"We're working through the information we have and we will get more information out as it comes to hand," he said.

"All these investigations are handled delicately as it is one we are taking our time to piece together

Child Protection Unit officer-in-charge Justin Ward said police were looking at CCTV footage in the area.