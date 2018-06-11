Menu
Girl, 2, bitten by snake

Crystal Jones
by
11th Jun 2018 2:45 PM

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl was bitten by a snake this afternoon. 

The girl was bitten on the foot at Gregory River, on Childers Rd. 

More to come

