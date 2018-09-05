Menu
A driver remains on the run after smashing a stolen car into a pole in Melbourne’s south-east, leaving a 15-year-old girl in a critical condition.
News

Girl fighting for life after stolen car hits pole

5th Sep 2018 1:48 AM

A TEENAGE girl is fighting for life and three others are injured after a hit and run involving a stolen car in Melbourne's southeast.

A 15-year-old passenger was taken to hospital in a critical condition when the gold Nissan Maxima hit a pole after losing control at a roundabout late on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Two boys and a girl, aged between 13 and 15, were also in the car and were taken to hospital with minor injuries after the crash at Hampton Park.

The vehicle had been stolen from Springvale last week and was seen driving erratically in the area earlier in the day.

 

"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are still being investigated," Victoria Police said in a statement.

The driver remains on the run.

Police are urging anyone with information or who witnessed the incident and anyone who may have video footage of the erratic driving prior to, or of the collision, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online.

