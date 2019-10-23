Menu
ARRESTED: A 13-year-old has been charged with attempted armed robbery.
Crime

Girl, 13, attempts to steal car at knifepoint

Claudia Williams
22nd Oct 2019 4:10 PM | Updated: 23rd Oct 2019 8:59 AM
A 13-YEAR-OLD girl has been charged with attempted armed robbery after she tried to steal a car at knifepoint at a Murgon supermarket carpark on Friday night.

It is alleged the girl approached residents who were sitting in their vehicle in the supermarket carpark at 8pm, produced a knife and demanded they surrender their vehicle.

The people got out of the car and the girl got in, however, she failed to start the car.

The girl then allegedly fled the area on foot.

Police from the Murgon Child Protection Investigation Unit identified, found and arrested the girl within half an hour of the reported incident.

