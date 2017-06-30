Gird your tastebuds for Bundy Flavours markets

RENOWNED chefs and fresh local produce will come together in an explosion of sights, sounds, tastes and aromas when the annual Bundy Flavours Festival returns to Alexandra Park on July 8.

Council's Community and Cultural Services portfolio spokesperson Cr Judy Peters said Bundy Flavours is a celebration of the Bundaberg region's "food bowl” reputation which entices foodies, festival goers and families alike.

"This event is about bringing our local chefs and produce suppliers together with the wider community to share their knowledge first hand,” Cr Peters said.

Some of the region's favourite chefs, along with celebrity chefs Matt Golinski and Janelle Bloom, are looking forward to their appearances on the Flavours Stage showcasing.

Janelle said she is excited to be returning to Bundaberg again for Bundy Flavours and a highlight will be joining Matt on stage to cook and entertain the crowd.

Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Farmers Market is on from 7am-2 pm and entry is free.

The full program is up online at bundabergregion

events.com.au.