Gin Gin's 'Wonder Woman' steps up into new role

NEW FACE: Sergeant Sharon Morgan is the first female office in charge of the Gin Gin police station.

NEW FACE: Sergeant Sharon Morgan is the first female office in charge of the Gin Gin police station. Mikayla Haupt

FIGHTING crime like the local Wonder Woman she is, Sharon Morgan is the first female police sergeant to take the reins of Gin Gin's police force, and she's loving her new justice league.

Having spent 19 years as a police officer, Sgt Morgan is no stranger to the region as she was stationed in Childers for the last five years as a senior constable, before applying to step up the ranks in Gin Gin.

"It's been great, I'm really excited and I have a really good team here,” she said.

"It's a whole new role for me administratively but everyone's been so welcoming and supportive of me which has been really nice.”

With a squad of two senior constables and three constables, Sgt Morgan said it's already evident that the team gels together perfectly.

Sgt Morgan said she started in Gin Gin on January 12 and hasn't looked back since.

"I really wanted to stay in the area because I love it,” she said.

"After working in Childers it really set my footprint for a rural area.

"I've worked in busy centres before, but I really like the close-knit country community.”

A true leading lady, Sgt Morgan has her own 100-day plan to reduce road trauma in the community and foster a healthy relationship with schools and residents in Gin Gin.

"We have a big focus on the Fatal Five because I don't want to have a fatal in my division,” she said.

"I'm a forensic crash investigator and I don't want to have to do another fatal crash ever again.

"It's traumatic and horrible for the police and emergency services attending.

"So I'm going to do as much as I can to prevent road trauma.”

Inspired by other officers to join the police at the age of 8, Sgt Morgan said she joined the force to make a difference.

Also high on the sergeant's agenda are promoting Adopt-A-Cop programs for schools and forming positive relationships with the region's youth.

"A lot of kids think that we are out to just write up tickets,” she said.

"We want to make sure the kids in the community have a healthy relationship with police.

"We've already been through and had talks with the school, kicked the footy with the kids at lunch.”

Sgt Morgan wasted no time in getting down to business, with Gin Gin police and Wide Bay Burnett Tactical Crime Squad teaming up to execute four search warrants in a day not long after she started.

"On that day we found drugs and drug utensils,” she said.

"That was a successful day - we've put a number of people before the courts for that one.”