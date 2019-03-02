Gin Gin to honour long-serving community member

DEARLY MISSED: Family and friends have paid tribute to much-loved community hero Lance Cislowski.

THE Gin Gin community will come to a standstill today as the town honours the life of Lance Edward Cislowski.

The Bendigo Bank chairman, late of Wallaville, passed away in a fatal crash on February 14, 2019 at the age of 61.

Lance's daughter Katrina said they were expecting some 1500 people to attend today's funeral, which will begin at 11am.

Due to the high number of guests anticipated to attend the funeral, family have asked people consider transport arrangements.

"For those wishing to attend both the funeral and wake, our preference is that you park at the Gin Gin Golf Club and catch the provided courtesy bus,” the funeral notice reads.

Buses are expected to run from 9.30am to 10.45am from the Gin Gin Golf Club to the Community Church.

Those who wish to drive to the church are asked to carpool if possible and use the Rieck St access to help with highway traffic congestion.

Lance's death in a tragic crash at Lowmead on Thursday rocked the community and has left a hole in the hearts of many.

In lieu of flowers the Cislowski families ask a donation be made to local sports clubs or comunity-focused organistions.

Envelopes will be provided at the service.