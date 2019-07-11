Menu
Keziah Mitchell is going to the London International Youth Science Forum later this month.
Local Faces

Gin Gin student's science passion leads her to London

Chris Burns
11th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
GIN GIN Year 12 student Keziah Mitchell leaves for the United Kingdom in two weeks, to attend the London International Youth Science Forum.

It is the dream of Ms Mitchell, 17, to become a scientist, and she hopes to learn more about scientific research at the forum held later this month.

Following the forum she travels to France to visit a science museum and then to Switzerland for a tour of the CERN project, where fundamental particles are studied through particle accelerators.

"I hope to gain information about what other young scientists around the world are researching, their techniques and reasons for studying things,” she said.

"Meeting other people who think and feel the way I do about life will be amazing.”

Their advice may help Ms Mitchell decide what field she wants to study when she goes to university next year.

"I can't decide between physics and biology,” she said.

My dream job would be an astrobiologist or astrophysicist.”

She had raised $2000 through the support of crowd-funding and local donations, including from Gin Gin Landcare and $500 from the Bundaberg Regional Council, but still had to raise another $5000, partly through tutoring younger students. She also uses a Gofundme page.

"Science is what I live and breathe,” Ms Mitchell said.

"I love knowing how the world works down to the tiniest detail.

"The knowledge I get from studying science makes me feel happy.”

She said that science was about gathering information for future generations and to do so in an open minded way.

"Science is not just one thing, there's lots of perspectives,” Ms Mitchell said.

"Scientists should be very open minded because there's lots of advantages and disadvantages of certain aspects of science.

"Every theory has its ups and downs.”

education gin gin gin gin landcare queensland youth
Bundaberg News Mail

