Gin Gin Nature Park to open at end of the year

A 17-HECTARE section of bushland will become home to a beautiful nature park after Bundaberg Regional Council's adoption of the Gin Gin Nature Park Management Plan.

Council environment and natural resources spokesman Bill Trevor said the area, which was designated as a reserve for environmental purposes by the Department of Natural Resources and Mines at the council's request earlier this year, would be an ideal location for bushwalking and birdwatching.

"The Gin Gin Nature Park will be maintained primarily for the conservation and protection of native vegetation and wildlife,” Cr Trevor said.

Councillor Wayne Honor, whose division includes Gin Gin, said community feedback was incorporated in to the Gin Gin Nature Park Management Plan following a significant consultation process.

The Gin Gin Nature Park is expected to be open to the public by the end of the year.