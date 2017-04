Get your read on!

GIN Gin Library has scored an award for its display keeping kids engaged in the summer holidays.

The Summer Reading Club awarded its Community Engagement Award to the library, "whose evolving display best engaged the community”.

"Lots of children had a great time reading and participating in the activities,” Bundaberg Regional Libraries reported.

"Well done to Gin Gin Library co-ordinator Sharon Millett for her efforts in organising and running the Summer Reading Club at Gin Gin.”