Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gin Gin has more volunteers than the Australian average

Emma Reid
by
21st Mar 2019 9:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOME Bundaberg suburbs have more 25-39-year-olds, more volunteers and more religious affiliation than the Australian average.

The comparison of social indicators by suburbs at the 2-16 Census showed Bundaberg Central had 33 per cent and Mon Repos had 30 per cent of people aged between 25-39.

The Australian average for people in this age group was 21 per cent.

When looking at volunteering, most Bundaberg suburbs outdo the country's average of 21 per cent.

Gin Gin tops the list with 28 per cent of residents listed as a volunteer, followed by Gooburrum with 26 per cent and Coral Cover at 25 per cent.

Volunteer organisations in these areas include Landcare, Queensland Rural Fire Service, Meals on Wheels and golf clubs with a number of volunteers.

Kalkie and Childers came in next with 24 per cent of people helping out.

Following up were Elliott Heads, Bargara, Bundaberg East and Bucca, which all came in at 23 per cent.

We are still a religious region according to the data which shows us with more than the Australian average of people holding a faith.

Australia had 77 per cent listed with a religious affiliation.

A range of suburbs including Avenell Heights, Sharon and Childers outranked this number, Gooburrum (85%), Woodgate (83%) and South Kolan (82%) were on top.

The data was for suburbs with a population of 1000 or more people.

age bundaberg bundabergfuture gin gin religion volunteers
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    The annoying impact TC Trevor will have on Bundy

    premium_icon The annoying impact TC Trevor will have on Bundy

    Weather TIRED of the humidity? Don't expect a reprieve any time soon as Tropical Cyclone Trevor intensifies in coming days.

    Man threatens to kill cop, wife and children: police

    premium_icon Man threatens to kill cop, wife and children: police

    News MAN accused of threatening to kill a police officer and his family.

    Capitalise on view with this $1.1m Innes Park beauty

    premium_icon Capitalise on view with this $1.1m Innes Park beauty

    Property Wow...check out this stunning property