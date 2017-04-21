Gin Gin fisho tells of finding car containing skeleton

Terry Allwood was competing in a fishing event when he found a car containing a body.

A FORMER Gin Gin man has spoken of the moment he spotted a sunken car and solved a 13-year mystery.

Fisherman Terry Allwood was competing in the Basstasstic fishing tournament at Borumba Dam on March 25 when his boat's sonar picked up a rectangular shape about 10m under the water.

"I knew it was a car straight away," he said.

"I did a couple of laps just to be sure.

"I just saw a sunken car and thought someone must have stolen it and dumped it there."

Mr Allwood didn't realise that by calling the police and giving them the GPS co-ordinates of the car, he was helping a missing person's case.

On Thursday, police divers and Clayton's Towing retrieved the same red VL Holden Commodore in which missing person Stuart Gatehouse had last been seen.

Stuart Gatehouse Last seen April 2004 Contributed

There were skeletal remains inside.

Mr Gatehouse, from Tasmania, had been living in Kenilworth and was heading north to see a family member when he disappeared in 2004.

Borumba Dam is about 35km inland of Kenilworth.

"When the guy on the phone said there was a missing person from 2004, I just had goosebumps," Mr Allwood said.

"It's a crazy feeling.

Stuart Gatehouse was driving a 1986 Red Holden VL commodore with Tasmanian Registration CG3270. Photo Contributed Contributed

"I'm happy for the family because they'll be able to get some closure from it, but the whole situation is also really sad."

Mr Allwood, who said he had been fishing his entire life, said it was an important reminder for fishos to report anything suspicious.

"I really urge people, if they've seen this sort of thing, report it," he said.

"One call to the police doesn't hurt."

Sunshine Coast Crime Group officer Detective Inspector Dave Drinnen said the State Coroner handed down findings in 2012 that Mr Gatehouse was dead, but had no details on where, when or how his death had occurred.