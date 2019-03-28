Gin Gin dried fruit producer set to expand into Asian market

DRIED MANGO: Muppi Dean prepares to pack the produce at Gin Gin & Dry.

DRIED MANGO: Muppi Dean prepares to pack the produce at Gin Gin & Dry. Paul Donaldson BUN030816DRY5

A GIN GIN food company is poised to break into the Asian market, with a funding grant helping to deliver the expansion plans.

Gin Gin and Dry is one of two Wide Bay-Burnett export-ready food businesses who will soon be conquering international markets with funding from the Palaszczuk Government to help grow the enterprises.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said eight diverse food companies had received second round funding from the Growing Queensland's Food Exports program, including Ironbark Citrus at Mundubbera and Gin Gin and Dry at Gin Gin.

Cameron and Muppi Dean from Gin Gin and Dry have developed a strong following in Queensland and Asia is now set to get a taste of its dried fruit.

"I'm sure it won't take long for Asia to fall in love with Gin Gin and Dry's range of dried pineapple, mango, banana and apple,” Mr Furner said.

"Not to mention the new facility completed at the end of 2017 that increased capacity four-fold - Cameron and Muppi are ready for that next step.

TASTY TREATS: Gin Gin & Dry owners Muppi and Cameron Dean will be taking their product to Asia. Paul Donaldson BUN030816DRY1

"They are well on their way to becoming yet another international success story of Queensland horticulture.

"Consumers love quality produce and they know it's found in the Sunshine State.”

Mr Furner said Ironbark Citrus at Mundubbera was another success story, with Susan and Allen Jenkin producing more than 5000 tonnes of premium mandarins each year, and it seemed the world had developed an appetite for Ironbark Citrus.

"From Honey Murcott to Sunset Sweet, Ironbark Citrus know and grow them all,” he said.

"The grant will allow them to expand into Asia's southeast, with high-value, premium mandarins on its way to the Philippines this season.”

Growing Queensland's Food Exports grants support regional producers already exporting or ready to export break in to lucrative overseas markets and supply chains.

The $1.3 million pilot program aims to boost Queensland's food exports, delivering jobs and economic growth in regional areas.

"Not only is this a big win for the Wide Bay businesses, but for suppliers right across the state because with increased demand comes more jobs,” Mr Furner said.

The Growing Queensland's Food Exports program focuses primarily on horticulture as Queensland is Australia's largest producer of vegetables and the second largest producer of fruit and nuts.

More than $550,000 had already been allocated under the program.