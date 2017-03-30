Gin Gin Creek rises to level just below 2013 flood

WEATHER FOR DUCKS: Heavy rains have cut Duckpond Crossing over Gin Gin Creek.

HEAVY rain and dangerous winds have battered Gin Gin.

Duckpond Rd resident Keegan Slater said he's had 200mm of rain since Wednesday afternoon and has lost communication via telephone.

"The only communication we had was via satellite internet,” Mr Slater said.

"Our phone will be out for days no doubt,”he said.

The hills that surround his property are part of the Gin Gin Creek catchment.

He said Gin Gin Creek at Duckpond Crossing would "be roughly 4m at a guess”, which he said was just below the level it reached during the 2013 floods that devastated the region.

"The crossing is a general indicator,” Mr Slater said.

"When it goes up Bundaberg usually gets lots of water.

"It was a bit higher last flood, (but) there's no more rain out here so if it stays this way it should only rise a little more before stabilising.

"With the rain dying off now hopefully Bundaberg should be OK.”

Mr Slater said while rising water was the current focus, the real problem came after it was gone.

"Once the water recedes there will be a pile of sand and debris that the council will take forever to get to,” he said.

"Usually the people on this road are left to clear their own path to get out, using chainsaws to cut trees and tractors and shovels to clear sand.

"The causeway usually gets damaged badly also.

”The council really needs to consider putting in a bridge.”