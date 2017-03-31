Gin Gin counting the costs

IT WILL be days before communities such as Gin Gin and Childers can assess the damage caused by the aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

But after driving across parts of Gin Gin yesterday, Division 3 councillor Wayne Honor estimates the damage in Gin Gin alone will be in the vicinity of $200,000-$300,000.

The intense combination of heavy rain and harsh winds left its indelible mark on outlying communities of the Bundaberg region.

"I've seen at least 15 jobs that are related to culverts being damaged,” Cr Honor said.

"There's a lot of country roads and bitumen roads damaged.”

Cr Honor said plenty of residents only began venturing out of their homes about lunchtime yesterday while many remained isolated, including near Gin Gin Creek and Bucca.

"There are still communities on the northern side of the Kolan River that are experiencing isolation,” he said.

Speaking to farmers and agriculture workers in the region revealed a mixed blessing for Gin Gin's agriculture sector.

While graziers were rejoicing, some farm workers were lamenting the loss of work due to the rain.

"One gentleman works at a citrus farm at Goodnight who said the lemons he was going to pick are damaged and dropped to the ground,” he said.

"It's really causing financial distress for some of those families relying on agricultural work.”

Ultimately, given the region's drought declaration earlier in the year, Cr Honor said the rain would provide welcome relief.

"Our economy can't survive without rain.”