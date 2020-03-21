Gin Gin central to election material dispute

Candidates Mitch Pukallus, Helen Blackburn, Tim Sayre, Jack Dempsey, Kirt Anthony, May Mitchell, Tracey McPhee, and Tanya Jones discuss the conditions of limiting election material. Picture: Chris Burns.

TWO political candidates are handing out election material in front of the polling booth in Gin Gin, despite all other candidates in the local government area agreeing to stop doing so.

23 candidates agreed on Thursday afternoon to not hand out election material up until the event before the election next Saturday, in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

But incumbent Division 3 candidate Wayne Honor questions the legitimacy of the agreement, which was separate from the Electoral Commission of Queensland’s policies. His political rival David Bongioletti is also handing out material, saying “I had no choice but to be here” at the booth, following Cr Honor’s position.

Incumbent Division 3 councillor Wayne Honor.

Candidate David Ferguson said he announced on social media a week ago not to hand out election material at polling booths because of the concerns.

Mr Ferguson had 1500 pamphlets at home and did not know what he was going to do with them, but said public health had to take precedence.

“It’s a bigger thing than an election in my book,” he said.

“I prefer the public to be safe than to worry about a vote.”

Division 3 candidate David Ferguson said he would not hand out how-to-vote cards.

Cr Honor said he did not know about the candidates’ agreement until Thursday evening. “My immediate reaction was I wouldn’t sign it because it was outside ECQ regulations,” he said.

He said the legitimacy of the election relied on conditions set by ECQ, which was taking the advice of Queensland’s chief health officer Jeanette Young. Cr Honor said the document worked outside recommended guidelines, and that as a councillor he was not allowed to operate outside the law. Dr Young said the risk of contracting COVID-19 at a polling booth was low, with little time in close contact.

Division 3 candidate Paul Bongioletti is frustrated at the lack of a political level playing field.

Mr Bongioletti said he had to hand out election material if his political rival was.

“He is a local with a more well known brand,” he said.

“I have to be seen to be having a go … we should have one standard rule across the region.” On Thursday the ECQ set new conditions for handing out election material.

People must not shake hands with voters entering polling booths, and distances of 1.5 metres must be kept.

The ECQ warned that people that failed to keep these measurements could be fined up to $1334.50.

“The Electoral Commissioner also has the power to issue further directions, in the event ECQ staff observe noncompliance,” the ECQ stated.

“Further directions may include outright prohibition of campaign workers, as well as further restriction or banning of how-to-vote card and election material distribution.”