Gin Gin boy fights Isis

Craig Warhurst | 25th Apr 2017 7:15 AM
FIGHTING ISIS: Iraqi Security Force personnel practice M-16 assault rifle drills under the guidance of Australian Army soldier Corporal Brendan Gaut-Tye from Task Group Taji 4 at the Taji Military Complex, Iraq.
FIGHTING ISIS: Iraqi Security Force personnel practice M-16 assault rifle drills under the guidance of Australian Army soldier Corporal Brendan Gaut-Tye from Task Group Taji 4 at the Taji Military Complex, Iraq. CPL Kyle Genner

CORPORAL Brendan Gaut-Tye wishes he was in Bundaberg today marching with his grandfather George, a veteran of Vietnam, Borneo and Malaya.

Instead, he will spend Anzac Day in the desert north of Baghdad helping Iraqi forces fight terrorism.

The former Gin Gin State High School captain is part of Task Group Taji 4.

Their role is to train local troops and security forces.

He says the work the Australian Army is doing in Afghanistan is paying off - they are slowly but surely winning the war against Daesh.

"It is going good, we have taken back half of what was originally taken,” Corporal Gaut-Tye said.

"It is a slow, urban fight but the fight is being won.”

While the conditions are tough, he said the recruits in Afghanistan were a pleasure to train.

"The people are great, their culture is a stark contrast to ours.”

Australian Army soldier Corporal Brendan Gaut-Tye from Task Group Taji 4 instructs Iraqi Army soldiers during a range activity at Taji Military Complex, Iraq.
Australian Army soldier Corporal Brendan Gaut-Tye from Task Group Taji 4 instructs Iraqi Army soldiers during a range activity at Taji Military Complex, Iraq. CPL Kyle Genner

The Australians will start the day with a commemorative service followed by an Anzac breakfast but after that it will be like any other normal day sweating it out in the dry, dusty conditions.

"Anzac Day has always been a special day to me,” Corporal Gaut-Tye said.

"My grandfather served in Vietnam, Borneo and Malaya.

"I always wanted to be an airforce pilot but was too tall.”

He is hoping to be home in Bundaberg for next year's Anzac Day parade.

