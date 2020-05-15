Gin-credible new addition to Kalki Moon

KALKI MOON: Jye Prosser and Rick Prosser with the copper pot still named after Rick's grandmother Marie. Picture: Mike Knott

KALKI MOON: Jye Prosser and Rick Prosser with the copper pot still named after Rick's grandmother Marie. Picture: Mike Knott

HIS year Kalki Moon Brewing and Distilling celebrated its third birthday and welcomed a piece of equipment to mark the occasion.

In February, the team began putting together its custom-made copper still from Melbourne and in March it began creating gin.

Kalki Moon’s Rick Prosser said the 1000-litre still would allow the company to increase gin production by nine times.

“We had the option to buy one from the US or Germany but we decided to support Australian … it’s specifically designed for gin only,” Mr Prosser said.

“We wanted it to be full copper and it looks similar to the single malt scotch whiskey stills you’d see in Scotland.

“We also wanted it to have similar characteristics to our current still because we didn’t want the flavour of our gin to change.

“We started setting it up in February and it ran its first distillation on our third birthday.”

KALKI MOON: Jye Prosser with the copper pot still named after his great grandmother Marie. Picture: Mike Kott

With the still able to produce more gin, Mr Prosser said the business could now put more focus on making rum.

“We always had a mindset of being a small-batch rum distillery but legally in Australia rum has to mature in barrels for two years,” he said.

“So we launched our own brand of gin and vodka, and the success of it meant we were distilling it nearly every day.

“Now this new pot frees up a bit of time for us to go back and focus on our rum and make bigger batches of gin.”

Mr Prosser said it was common for larger stills to be named, and the new piece of equipment was named Marie after his late grandmother.

“She passed away in 2010 so it’s a nice fitting way to have her involved in the business,” he said.

“My son Jye is a distiller here as well with me so it’s nice to have that family connection.”

Mr Prosser there were no tours and tastings, but the cellar were open for sales.