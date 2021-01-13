Menu
GET YOUR TICKETS: Mamma Mia tickets are on sale now.
News

GIMME GIMME: Tickets on sale for popular show

Mikayla Haupt
13th Jan 2021 3:30 PM
ABBA and theatre fans alike were broken-hearted; blue, since the day they parted with the 2020 Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre production of Mamma Mia.

But Mamma Mia, here we go again.

After a tumultuous year of COVID-19 restriction Bundaberg is finally able to see the local theatre perform Mamma Mia.

The Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg's players are set to take the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre stage with the ABBA infused musical.

Show director Rebecca Hutchins said more than half of the tickets had been sold, but there was still plenty of great seats available for those looking for a night of entertainment.

The first of six shows opens on January 22.

Ms Hutchins said rehearsals started for the show back in 2019, with plans to perform in March last year.

The show was met with a wave of excitement and anticipation, having sold out faster than their successful production of Mary Poppins.

CENTRE STAGE: Jenn Ritchie as Donna in Mamma Mia.
But COVID closed the curtain on that.

Once restrictions eased somewhat, the local organisation decided to move the production to the a larger venue, the Moncrieff.

Ms Hutchins said they'd been busy rehearsing and rebuilding the set to accommodate for the larger stage.

Full of fun music and friendship, she said this show was the first live show in the Moncrieff since it had upgraded the seating and lighting.

Ms Hutchins said the renovations were wonderful for the community.

With the show now at a venue in the main street, she said theatregoers could make a big night of it; going out for dinner before the show or catching up afterwards.

 

Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre's Mamma Mia cast in action during rehearsals.
For anyone who bought Mamma Mia tickets over the counter at the Playhouse box office and hasn't been in contact with the playhouse since for ticket reallocation, email secretary@bpi.org.au with your ticket numbers and phone number.

If you would like to buy a ticket, head to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre box office, website, or phone 4130 4100.

Tickets are $33 for adults, $30 for pensioner, senior, students and children.

Tickets for groups of 10+ are $28.

The Mamma Mia production is on January 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30.

 

