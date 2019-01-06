Minnows stun PL outfit, Gunners’ youngest ever cup scorer

English football minnows Gillingham caused the upset of the round as they stunned Premier League side Cardiff.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjae registered his fifth straight win as United boss, equalling the record of Old Trafford icon Sir Matt Busby.

Here's a wrap of all the FA Cup action!

GILLINGHAM 1-0 CARDIFF

London League one strugglers Gillingham produced the biggest shock of the FA Cup third round by beating Premier League Cardiff City 1-0 at Priestfield.

Midfielder Elliott List scored the vital goal on 81 minutes and Gillingham held on in eight minutes of injury time to send Neil Warnock's side out at the first time of asking.

MANCHESTER UNITED 2-0 READING

Manchester United beat second-tier struggler Reading 2-0 for a fifth straight win since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced the fired Jose Mourinho last month. It ties the record of Sir Matt Busby, who also won his first five games in charge in the 1946-47 season.

Juan Mata, from the penalty spot, and Romelu Lukaku scored the first-half goals to see off Reading at Old Trafford, while Alexis Sanchez played a part in both strikes amid a busy display in the Chilean's first start since returning from injury.

CHELSEA 2-0 NOTTINHGAM FOREST

Holders Chelsea are safely through to the fourth round of the FA Cup as fans bid farewell to club icon and overall Premier Leagu legend Cesc Fabregas.

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock early in the second half and doubled the lead on the hour to secure a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forrest.

Alvaro Morata got on the scoresheet for the Blues.

BLACKPOOL 0-3 ARSENAL

For a brief time, there was a danger Arsenal's match at third-tier Blackpool might be delayed, even postponed, because its bus was unable to set off from the team hotel. A Blackpool fan climbed onto the roof and sat down in protest at the conduct of his club's owners, but was persuaded to come down after a lengthy stand-off.

Joe Willock will be glad the game went ahead. The 19-year-old Arsenal forward netted twice at Bloomfield Road, becoming in the process the club's youngest FA Cup scorer in nearly a decade. Alex Iwobi scored Arsenal's other goal.

OTHER RESULTS

Tranmere 0-7 Tottenham

Bournemouth 1-3 Brighton

Shrewsbury 1-1 Stoke

Burnley 1-0 Barnsley

West Brom 1-0 Wigan

Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Luton

West Ham 2-0 Birmingham

Bolton 5-2 Walsall

Brentford 1-0 Oxford United

Aston Villa 0-3 Swansea

Middlesborough 5-0 Peterborough

Everton 2-1 Lincoln

Accrington Stanley 1-0 Ipswich

Bristol 1-0 Huddersfield

Crystal Palace 1-0 Grimsby Town

Norwich 0-1 Portsmouth

Newcastle 1-1 Blackburn

