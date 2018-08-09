‘I’ll bring the guns’: card game led to armed NBA standoff

Gilbert Arenas has opened up about the infamous 2009 standoff in the Washington Wizards' locker room.

FORMER NBA star Gilbert Arenas has finally offered up some details into the infamous December 2009 gun incident in the Wizards' locker room between himself and ex-teammate Javaris Crittenton.

In his first extensive comments on the episode, Arenas told The Action Network this week that the shocking showdown grew out of a card game dispute involving him, Crittenton and teammate JaVale McGee but, ultimately, it was about trash-talk and bluff-calling, not a gambling debt, as had been widely believed.

According to Arenas, the three had been playing a card game called booray - a cross between poker and spades - on a team flight.

Crittenton was losing big and steaming bigger.

After McGee won a hand, and a pile of Crittenton's money, Arenas piled on with trash-talk.

"I scream, 'Oh, s---, I think he's gonna choke himself with the seat belt," Arenas said, referring to Crittenton.

As Arenas recalled: "The plane lands and now Javaris says to JaVale, 'So now you just gonna let me lose my money like that? You ain't even gonna … give me a chance to get my money back? Aw, hell … this is the type of s--- that gets you f---ed up in the streets.'"

Arenas said, at that point, he jumped in.

"I was like, 'Javaris, I will burn your car, while you're in it. Then we'll find an extinguisher to help ya ass out,'" Arenas said.

"And then he (Crittenton) says, 'Well, I'll just shoot you, then.'

"I said, 'Man, I'll bring you the guns to shoot me!'"

That was s what led Arenas, a few days later, to bring four guns into the Wizards' locker room, he told The Action Network.

"It was about me calling his bluff," Arenas said. "You say you're going to shoot me? Fine, I'll bring you the guns to do it."

As it turned out, Crittenton didn't need one of Arenas' guns - he pulled one of his own, cocked it and aimed at Arenas.

The locker room cleared out, and no shots were fired, but the incident made big news at the time.

Javaris Crittenton leaves the Superior Court in Washington on January 25 2010 after being sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour gun charge.

Both players were suspended by Commissioner David Stern, and both also got probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanour weapons charges.

Crittenton never played in the NBA again and, in an unrelated case, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2015 in Atlanta. He is serving a 23-year sentence.

Arenas retired after the 2011-12 season. He hostings an internet sports show for Complex.

McGee has bounced around the NBA and signed with the Lakers this off-season.

