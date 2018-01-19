Giggles seen but still not back home

Giggles has been spotted but not yet found.

THE family of lost African grey parrot Giggles has thanked the Agnes Water community for helping search for their beloved bird.

Gayle Balgowan took to Faecbook to say Giggles had been spotted in the Grahame Colyer Drive area.

"I would just like to say a huge thank you to all the community members and tourists to Agnes Water," she said.

"I will never give up looking for Giggles.

"We will still continue to search for her day and night to bring her safely home.

"The reward of $550 will still be offered for the safe return of Giggles as well."

Ms Balgowan called on anyone who had spotted Giggles to call 0410 375 517 or 4974 9731.

"We miss you Giggles and need you to find your way home," she said.