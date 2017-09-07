27°
GIG GUIDE: Who's on stage in Bundy this week

ON SONG: Catch Brendan Egan at the Club Hotel tonight. Mike Knott BUN260217WEDDING13

TODAY

Rock and Roll

Burnett Bowls Club from 7.30pm

Barlight

Brothers Sports Club

Rockie Okie

The Club Hotel

Todd Keigtley

The Waves

TOMORROW

Long Gone Daddy's

Brothers Sports Club

Brendan Egan

The Club Hotel

Harley Meszaros

The Sugarland Tavern

Mark Lavender / Romeo's Apprentice

The Waves

Jumpstart

Burnett Bowls Club from 6.30pm

Darryl & The Devil

Lighthouse Hotel

Matthew Barker

The Metro Hotel

Pete OBrien

Bundaberg Services Club

Matt Fasso

RiverFeast

Garry Carlon

East Bundaberg Sports Club

SATURDAY

Little Big Fest

South Kolan Hotel from 6pm

Romeo's Apprentice

The Waves

Rowan Edwards

The Sugarland Tavern

Matthew Barker

The Metro Hotel

Neil Wenck

Bundaberg Services Club

Garry Carlon

East Bundaberg Sports Club

Long Gone Daddy's

Brothers Sports Club

The Pockets

Agnes Water Tavern

SUNDAY

Alex Peden

Brothers Sports Club

Don Costa

The Waves

Neil Wenck

Bundaberg Services Club

Rennie

East Bundaberg Sports Club

WEDNESDAY

Just Rock

Avenell Heights Hall

  • The Gig Guide is compiled with the help of Bundy Live

