Dave Stygall Vocalist
Dave Stygall Vocalist Brian Cassidy
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: Where to catch live bands

Mikayla Haupt
by
28th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
TODAY

  • Rock'n'Roll Boys

Brothers Sports Club

  • Mark Lavender

The Waves

TOMORROW

  • Buddy Love

Brothers Sports Club

  • Tony Spruce

Bundaberg Easts Sports Club

  • Brendan Egan

Queenslander Hotel

  • Barlight

Sugarland Tavern

  • Derek F Smith

Spotted Dog Tavern

  • Sam Maddison

The Waves

  • D'Fine

The Waves

  • Clinton Honor

Bundy Services Club

  • Christian

Sandhill's Sports Club

  • Dave Stygall

Viva Restaurant

SATURDAY

  • Buddy Love

Brothers Sports Club

  • Debbie Robertson

Bundaberg Easts Sports Club

  • Johnny Sanchez

Oodies Cafe

  • Gandhi & The Ghosts

The East End

  • This One Time At Band Camp

Queenslander Hotel

  • The Other Bloke

Sugarland Tavern

  • Derek F Smith

Spotted Dog Tavern

  • The Wild Sauce

The Waves

  • Clinton Honor

Bundy Services Club

  • Dave Stygall

Rick's at Bargara

SUNDAY

  • Alex Peden

Brothers Sports Club

  • Liana McKay

Lighthouse Hotel

  • Melinda Wells

The Waves

  • Mark Lavender

Bucca Hotel

  • Clinton Honor

Bundy Services Club

WEDNESDAY

  • Just Rock

Avenell Heights Hall

To submit a gig to the weekly gig guide email details to editorial@news-mail.com.au

