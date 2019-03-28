GIG GUIDE: Where to catch live bands
TODAY
- Rock'n'Roll Boys
Brothers Sports Club
- Mark Lavender
The Waves
TOMORROW
- Buddy Love
Brothers Sports Club
- Tony Spruce
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
- Brendan Egan
Queenslander Hotel
- Barlight
Sugarland Tavern
- Derek F Smith
Spotted Dog Tavern
- Sam Maddison
The Waves
- D'Fine
The Waves
- Clinton Honor
Bundy Services Club
- Christian
Sandhill's Sports Club
- Dave Stygall
Viva Restaurant
SATURDAY
- Buddy Love
Brothers Sports Club
- Debbie Robertson
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
- Johnny Sanchez
Oodies Cafe
- Gandhi & The Ghosts
The East End
- This One Time At Band Camp
Queenslander Hotel
- The Other Bloke
Sugarland Tavern
- Derek F Smith
Spotted Dog Tavern
- The Wild Sauce
The Waves
- Clinton Honor
Bundy Services Club
- Dave Stygall
Rick's at Bargara
SUNDAY
- Alex Peden
Brothers Sports Club
- Liana McKay
Lighthouse Hotel
- Melinda Wells
The Waves
- Mark Lavender
Bucca Hotel
- Clinton Honor
Bundy Services Club
WEDNESDAY
- Just Rock
Avenell Heights Hall
