GIG GUIDE: What's on around the region
Today
- The Billy Guys
Brothers Sports Club
- Dave Stygall
Rick's at Bargara
- Frank Benn
The Waves
- Clint Honor
Melbourne Hotel
- Mark Lavender
Bucca Hotel
Tomorrow
- Deano
Spotted Dog Tavern
- Able Magwitch
Brothers Sports Club
- Rennie
Bundaberg East Sports Club
- Mark Lavender
South Kolan Hotel Motel
- Dave Stygall
Viva Italian
- Billy Guy
Burnett Bowls Club
- Toni Gandhi & the Ghosts
The Waves
- Two Tears in a Bucket
The Club Hotel
- Ella Mars
Riverfeast Bundaberg
- Abby Skye and The Batman
The Queenslander
- Garry Carlon
Bundy Services Club
- Ana
Sandhills Sports Club
- Matt Black
Sugarland Tavern
Saturday
- Able Magwitch
Brothers Sports Club
- Johnny K
Bundaberg East Sports Club
- Dave Stygall
Rick's at Bargara
- Gandhi & the Ghosts
The Waves
- Sonic Playground
The Queenslander
- Garry Carlon
Bundy Services Club
- Bevan Spiers
Sugarland Tavern
- Mick Purkis
Bucca Hotel
Sunday
- Alex Peden
Brothers Sports Club
- Dave Stygall
Rick's at Bargara
- Pete O'Brien
The Waves
- Garry Carlon
Bundy Services Club
- Abby Skye
Bucca Hotel