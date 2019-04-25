Menu
Catch Dave Stygall at Rick's at Bargara today and Sunday.
GIG GUIDE: What's on around the region

25th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
Today

  • The Billy Guys

Brothers Sports Club

  • Dave Stygall

Rick's at Bargara

  • Frank Benn

The Waves

  • Clint Honor

Melbourne Hotel

  • Mark Lavender

Bucca Hotel

Tomorrow

  • Deano

Spotted Dog Tavern

  • Able Magwitch

Brothers Sports Club

  • Rennie

Bundaberg East Sports Club

  • Mark Lavender

South Kolan Hotel Motel

  • Dave Stygall

Viva Italian

  • Billy Guy

Burnett Bowls Club

  • Toni Gandhi & the Ghosts

The Waves

  • Two Tears in a Bucket

The Club Hotel

  • Ella Mars

Riverfeast Bundaberg

  • Abby Skye and The Batman

The Queenslander

  • Garry Carlon

Bundy Services Club

  • Ana

Sandhills Sports Club

  • Matt Black

Sugarland Tavern

Saturday

  • Able Magwitch

Brothers Sports Club

  • Johnny K

Bundaberg East Sports Club

  • Dave Stygall

Rick's at Bargara

  • Gandhi & the Ghosts

The Waves

  • Sonic Playground

The Queenslander

  • Garry Carlon

Bundy Services Club

  • Bevan Spiers

Sugarland Tavern

  • Mick Purkis

Bucca Hotel

Sunday

  • Alex Peden

Brothers Sports Club

  • Dave Stygall

Rick's at Bargara

  • Pete O'Brien

The Waves

  • Garry Carlon

Bundy Services Club

  • Abby Skye

Bucca Hotel

