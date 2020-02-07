GIG GUIDE: See who’s taking the stage this weekend
IF YOU’RE looking to get your fix of live music, there’s no shortage of musicians set to take the stage.
TODAY
Mark Lavender
South Kolan Hotel Motel
Liana McKay
Sugarland Tavern
Todd Keightley
Spotted Dog Tavern
Abby Skye and Derek F. Smith
The Club Hotel
Bones & Co
Isis Bowls Club Childers
D’Fine
The Waves
Able Magwitch
Brothers Sports Club
Frost Bite
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
Smooth Velvet
The Melbourne Hotel
Johnny K
HSG at the Gardens
Pete O’Brien
Bundy Services Club
Baz Tones
Sandhills Sports Club
TOMORROW
Todd Keightley
Spotted Dog Tavern
Matthew Munro
Sugarland Tavern
Derek F. Smith
The Queenslander
D’Fine
The Waves
Able Magwitch
Brothers Sports Club
One 4 the Road
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
Pacific Inclusion
Lighthouse Hotel
Elektra City
The Club Hotel
Pete O’Brien
Bundy Services Club
SUNDAY
Todd Keightley
Bucca Hotel
Mark Lavender
The Waves
Alex
Brothers Sports Club
Matthew Barker
Lighthouse Hotel Motel
Pete O’Brien
Bundy Services Club
WEDNESDAY
Fortunato
The Waves
