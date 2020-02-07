Menu
Mark Lavender on stage at the Burnett Heads Music Festival.
GIG GUIDE: See who’s taking the stage this weekend

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
7th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
IF YOU’RE looking to get your fix of live music, there’s no shortage of musicians set to take the stage.

TODAY

Mark Lavender

South Kolan Hotel Motel

Liana McKay

Sugarland Tavern

Todd Keightley

Spotted Dog Tavern

Abby Skye and Derek F. Smith

The Club Hotel

Bones & Co

Isis Bowls Club Childers

D’Fine

The Waves

Able Magwitch

Brothers Sports Club

Frost Bite

Bundaberg Easts Sports Club

Smooth Velvet

The Melbourne Hotel

Johnny K

HSG at the Gardens

Pete O’Brien

Bundy Services Club

Baz Tones

Sandhills Sports Club

TOMORROW

Todd Keightley

Spotted Dog Tavern

Matthew Munro

Sugarland Tavern

Derek F. Smith

The Queenslander

D’Fine

The Waves

Able Magwitch

Brothers Sports Club

One 4 the Road

Bundaberg Easts Sports Club

Pacific Inclusion

Lighthouse Hotel

Elektra City

The Club Hotel

Pete O’Brien

Bundy Services Club

SUNDAY

Todd Keightley

Bucca Hotel

Mark Lavender

The Waves

Alex

Brothers Sports Club

Matthew Barker

Lighthouse Hotel Motel

Pete O’Brien

Bundy Services Club

WEDNESDAY

Fortunato

The Waves

If you have a gig coming up, email editorial@news-mail.com.au

