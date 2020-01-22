Menu
Arkarra Gardens Summer Holiday Beach Party - Derek F Smith keeping the tunes coming.Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

GIG GUIDE: See who’s taking the stage this Australia Day

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE’S no shortage of live entertainment to fill your weekend and 2020 Australia Day Celebrations. Here’s a list of who’s playing this week:

TODAY

Bevan Speirs Duo

Brothers Sports Club

Liana McKay

The Waves

TOMORROW

Rock Steady

Brothers Sports Club

Peter Sajko

Burnett Bowls Club

Pennies from Heaven

The Waves

Barlight

Isis Club Inc

Matthew Barker

Sugarland Tavern

Brass Monkeys

Agnes Water Tavern

Todd Keightley

Sandhills Sports Club

Derek F. Smith

The Metro Hotel

SATURDAY

Rock Steady

Brothers Sports Club

Atomic Dollz

The Waves

Barlight

Bucca Hall

Sam Maddison

Sugarland Tavern

Matthew Barker

Woodgate Beach Hotel

Dave Dow Duo

Agnes Water Tavern

Derek F. Smith

Queenslander Bundaberg

SUNDAY

Alex Peden

Brothers Sports Club

2EZ

The Waves

Peter Sajko

The Federal Hotel Childers

Mark Lavender

South Kolan Hotel Motel

Spargo Brothers, Hats On, The Purple Hills and Unity Drummers Bundaberg

Nielsen Park Bargara

Ghandi & the Ghosts, Driftwood, In Effigy, Rockus, Derek F Smith & Abby Skye & Brendan Egan, Gypsy Lane, The Crush, Throwback, Smooth Velvet, RoadHouse and at 1am Jam Session of all Musos

The Club Hotel

Matt Black

HSG At The Gardens

Fretless

Bucca Hotel

Bones and Co.

Isis Club Inc

Brendan Egan

Sugarland Tavern

Lisa Sutton

Woodgate Beach Hotel

Dave Dow

Agnes Water Tavern

Todd Keightley

Grand Hotel Mount Perry

agnes water tavern bundaberg brothers burnett bowls club sandhills sports club the waves sports club whatsonbundaberg
