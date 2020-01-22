GIG GUIDE: See who’s taking the stage this Australia Day
THERE’S no shortage of live entertainment to fill your weekend and 2020 Australia Day Celebrations. Here’s a list of who’s playing this week:
TODAY
Bevan Speirs Duo
Brothers Sports Club
Liana McKay
The Waves
TOMORROW
Rock Steady
Brothers Sports Club
Peter Sajko
Burnett Bowls Club
Pennies from Heaven
The Waves
Barlight
Isis Club Inc
Matthew Barker
Sugarland Tavern
Brass Monkeys
Agnes Water Tavern
Todd Keightley
Sandhills Sports Club
Derek F. Smith
The Metro Hotel
SATURDAY
Rock Steady
Brothers Sports Club
Atomic Dollz
The Waves
Barlight
Bucca Hall
Sam Maddison
Sugarland Tavern
Matthew Barker
Woodgate Beach Hotel
Dave Dow Duo
Agnes Water Tavern
Derek F. Smith
Queenslander Bundaberg
SUNDAY
Alex Peden
Brothers Sports Club
2EZ
The Waves
Peter Sajko
The Federal Hotel Childers
Mark Lavender
South Kolan Hotel Motel
Spargo Brothers, Hats On, The Purple Hills and Unity Drummers Bundaberg
Nielsen Park Bargara
Ghandi & the Ghosts, Driftwood, In Effigy, Rockus, Derek F Smith & Abby Skye & Brendan Egan, Gypsy Lane, The Crush, Throwback, Smooth Velvet, RoadHouse and at 1am Jam Session of all Musos
The Club Hotel
Matt Black
HSG At The Gardens
Fretless
Bucca Hotel
Bones and Co.
Isis Club Inc
Brendan Egan
Sugarland Tavern
Lisa Sutton
Woodgate Beach Hotel
Dave Dow
Agnes Water Tavern
Todd Keightley
Grand Hotel Mount Perry